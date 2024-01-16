Tastesbyindy
Appetizers
Mains
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Jerk tacos with pico, meat and cheese.$22.00
Marry Me Salmon$25.00OUT OF STOCK
TBI Pretty Wings$20.00
Lamb Chops$35.00
Soul Stuffed Turkey Legs
Stuffed Turkey leg with Mac & cheese, collard greens and sweet potatoes.$35.00
Crawfish & Shrimp Tacos$23.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Rasta Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Pot Roast Soul Bowl$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Steak Or Chicken Philly
Mixed peppers and onions with choice of meat and provolone cheese & side of fries$21.00OUT OF STOCK
BBQ beef short rib grilled cheese$22.00
Crawfish and shrimp grilled cheese$21.00
TBI Philly
Comes with peppers, onions and provolone cheese$21.00
Sides
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Sweet Potatoes$4.00
Collard Greens
With turkey meat$4.00
Cornbread Waffles$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Baked Beans
No pork$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffles
Mini biscuits waffles (2)$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Seasoned Fries$4.00
Soul Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries loaded with Mac & cheese, jerk chicken and customized TBI sauce$13.00OUT OF STOCK
